NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – “Aladdin” returned to Broadway on Tuesday to once again work a little magic on audiences.
Fans lined up early outside the New Amsterdam Theatre on 42nd Street.
The show reopened on Sept. 28 at the New Amsterdam Theatre following a nearly two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, but it only got in two performances before breakthrough COVID cases among cast and crew members forced the show to shut down for over a week.
"Aladdin" ticketholders were turned away at the door on Oct. 1, after the show was canceled just hours before curtain time.
This story was originally published Oct. 12. 2021.