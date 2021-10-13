NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 30-year-old woman has died after being shot in Brooklyn.
Police say the woman was shot in the head while standing near the corner of Belmont and Georgia Avenues in East New York.
Police say three teenage boys were involved in some kind of dispute and shots were fired. They fled the scene.
The woman was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
