NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Disturbing surveillance video shows a brutal attack on a woman in Brooklyn.
It happened at 3:15 a.m. at Powell Street and Belmont Avenue in Brownsville.READ MORE: Watch Live: William Shatner Blasts Off To Space Aboard Blue Origin Rocket
Surveillance video shows the victim standing on the street when she is approached by a man and a woman. The woman suddenly shoves and punches the victim, sending her crashing head-first into a curbside planter. While the victim was down on the street, the woman can be seen repeatedly stomping on her head and punching her.
READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Is Your October Payment Coming?
The man then grabbed the victim’s purse, cell phones, $50 and chain.
The two then took off.
The victim was taken to the hospital.MORE NEWS: 13-Year-Old Arrested For Shooting At Hunts Point Playground
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.