MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island may soon get a new area code.
The New York State Public Service Commission wants the public’s input on a new petition.READ MORE: Police: Off-Duty NYPD Officer Shoots 2 Women At Brooklyn Home, Killing 1
The new area code will be within the current 516 area code in Nassau County.READ MORE: Staten Island Woman Reunites With Doctor Who Helped Her Walk Again After Being Paralyzed From Waist Down
The petition is based on a projection showing that available numbers starting with 516 will run out by the end of 2023.
The commission says existing phone numbers will not be affected.MORE NEWS: David Bowie Immersive Experience Coming To New York City To Mark Late Musician's 75th Birthday
Public comments online or by mail are due by the end of the year.