NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty NYPD officer confessed to shooting two women in Brooklyn on Wednesday, killing one, police say.
It happened around 5 p.m. at a home on 19th Avenue and 79th Street in Bensonhurst.
According to police, officers were sent to the home for multiple reports of shots fired. When they arrived, the off-duty officer was outside and told them she had shot someone and the victim was inside the home.
Inside, the officers found a 24-year-old woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest and a 23-year-old woman who had been shot once in the torso.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where the 24-year-old was pronounced dead. The 23-year-old woman is expected to survive.
Police say the off-duty officer was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for evaluation.
A neighbor just a few doors down told CBS2's Cory James what she heard.
“One, two, three, my dog start shaking, and then a fourth one, or maybe five,” she said. “It took maybe 25 minutes when I heard the ambulance, then I went to the door … This is a very quiet neighborhood. This is, like, shocking for everybody.”
The officer is a 31-year-old woman who has been with the NYPD for five and a half years. She was assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park.
According to the preliminary investigation, police believe the officer and the 23-year-old had an intimate relationship and all three parties knew each other.
Police also say they believe the officer was inside the home, where the 23-year-old lives, before the two victims arrived.
The NYPD has not confirmed the off-duty officer's identity at this time.
