NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The makers of Parent’s Choice rice baby cereal are recalling three lots of the products.
The Food and Drug Administration issued the recall after finding high levels of inorganic arsenic.
The baby food was sold at Walmart locations nationwide and online.
No illnesses have been reported, and Walmart has pulled the product off store shelves.
Anyone with the product should throw it out or return it for a refund. For more information, click here.