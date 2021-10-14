NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 14-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet to the head on the M-1 bus in Harlem.
It happened just before 10 a.m. on East 139th Street and Fifth Avenue.
The victim was rushed to Harlem Hospital.
The gunman ran off.
Police believe the victim was not the intended target and was struck by a stray bullet.
Check back for more information on this developing story.