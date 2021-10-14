NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved emergency use of a third dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, for certain groups of Americans.
The agency’s advisory committee considered extensive data on the safety and effectiveness of the Moderna mRNA vaccine for experimental use authorization. That authorization has already been granted for limited recipient groups to the Pfizer vaccine last month.READ MORE: FDA Advisers To Vote On Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Interestingly, Moderna’s application for a booster shot is for 50 micrograms, half the dose given in their original two-dose protocol, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported.
Some committee members suggested that given that Moderna’s original two-dose vaccine protocol appears to still strongly protect against severe disease, approving a booster may not be needed.READ MORE: New Initiative Brings Pop-Up COVID Vaccination Sites To NYC Movie Theaters
In any case, the specific Moderna booster question voted on Thursday by the advisory committee was for the following populations, at least six months after completing their original two-dose series:
- Individuals 65 years of age and older
- Individuals 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19
- Individuals 18 through 64 years of age whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-COV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19, including severe COVID-19
The 19 members of the committee unanimously voted to approve the Moderna EUA application for all three populations.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find NYC Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- CDC’S COVID Vaccine FAQ
- CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
The panel’s recommendation now goes to Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock for likely approval. It would then go to a Centers for Disease Control advisory committee for review and recommendation to Dr. Rachel Walensky, the agency’s commissioner, who can approve or modify guidance for which groups should actually receive Moderna booster shots.MORE NEWS: Gov. Hochul Holds Private Meeting With Families Of Loved Ones Who Died Of COVID In Nursing Homes, Apologizes For Tragedy
It’s complicated but expected to be completed with a couple of weeks.