NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A powerful art project is underway in DUMBO.

The goal is to bring the community together in the face of challenges so many have been facing.

The project is called “Murals for the Movement,” and it winds through DUMBO.

Local Black and Latinx artists are painting murals in response to social injustice.

Marka 27’s piece is called “Back to the Essence, Brooklyn.” It’s a celebration of the African Diaspora.

“We’re constantly looked at as victims throughout history,” he said. “People don’t really look at our strong heritage, our strengths, our beauty, our pride, our culture. We come from immense wealth in terms of culture, history, spirituality.”

Sophia Dawson is painting her mural inside a studio until it’s ready to be installed outside. Her piece is called “Standing in the Gap” and shows different generations fighting for freedom.

“And so we go from the ’60s to 2021. This young girl, her name is Zara,” Dawson said.

Dawson saw her praying in church and says the spiritual fight for social justice is just as important as the physical one.

“I pray that when people see my work, they will go from being bystanders to being upstanders and realizing that we all have a role to play in all that needs to be done, especially concerning injustice and there’s nothing too small that you can do,” she said.

The project is sponsored by the Downtown Brooklyn + Dumbo Art Fund. Alexandria Sica says DUMBO is the perfect space for the murals.

“DUMBO was a really big backdrop for a lot of the protests, walking over the bridge,” she said.

Cey Adams mural is called “Love,” and he’s painted them all over the country.

“The response has always been great. I’ve seen people propose in front of them. I’ve seen people coming back from funerals in front of them,” he said.

His work makes just about everyone smile, and he doesn’t look for credit. In fact, he never signs his pieces.

“This is something that everybody understands. This is not about me. This is about we,” Adams said.

“So you are very humble in addition to being very talented,” Hsu said.

“Thank you. I appreciate it,” Adams said.

And thanks to the amazing artists.

The official unveiling of the “Murals for the Movement” will be on Nov. 4.