BROCKTON, Mass. (CBS Boston) — A woman burned by “scalding” hot coffee at a Massachusetts Dunkin’ location is suing the local owner of the store and two employees who allegedly mocked her injuries.

Angela Barbosa filed the lawsuit in Plymouth Superior Court earlier in October. She said she was in the passenger’s seat of her sister’s car in June of 2020 when they pulled up to the Dunkin’ drive-thru at night and ordered three hot coffees. She claims an employee handed her sister coffee cups that were not placed firmly in a tray, and that the hot drinks were not properly capped.

They came loose and tipped over onto Barbosa, burning her legs and buttocks.

“Screaming in pain, the Plaintiff was forced to rip off her leggings in the parking lot, exposing herself in full view of the Dunkin Donuts employees,” the lawsuit states. “Seeing this, the employees were pointing, laughing, and mocking the plaintiff.”

The coffee spill resulted in serious burns and nerve damage, the lawsuit states, as well as permanent scars. Barbosa is suing for negligence and emotional distress. “The defendants’ actions were extreme and outrageous, beyond all possible bounds of decency and utterly intolerable in a civilized community,” the lawsuit states.

The Dunkin’ location in question is owned by Pembroke-based Cadete Enterprises, according to the lawsuit. WBZ-TV in Boston has reached out to them for comment.

The website for Cadete Enterprises says their brands include Dunkin’, Anytime Fitness and Meineke Car Care Centers. They say they are “committed to providing the highest quality in products and services to our guests throughout Massachusetts while maintaining the highest levels of standards.