By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man died early Thursday in a shooting in Harlem.

It happened on East 121st Street and Third Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Police responding to the 911 call said they found the 33-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police did not immediately release the victim’s identity. It’s being withheld until his family is notified.

So far, there are no arrests.

