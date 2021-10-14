NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man died early Thursday in a shooting in Harlem.
It happened on East 121st Street and Third Avenue around 2:30 a.m.READ MORE: Sentencing Day For Teen Who Pleaded Guilty To Role In Deadly Stabbing Of Tessa Majors
Police responding to the 911 call said they found the 33-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.READ MORE: Off-Duty NYPD Officer Accused Of Shooting Ex-Girlfriend, Killing Another Woman
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police did not immediately release the victim’s identity. It’s being withheld until his family is notified.MORE NEWS: Advance Tickets Go On Sale For Rockefeller Center Ice Skating Rink
So far, there are no arrests.