NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Islanders have reportedly locked up the other half of their top defense pairing for a very long time.

A few months after signing Adam Pelech to an eight-year contract, general manager Lou Lamoriello has reached an agreement with Ryan Pulock on an eight-year pact, believed to be worth nearly $50 million, TSN’s Darren Dreger first reported.

Hearing the New York Islanders and Ryan Pulock have agreed to an 8 year extension. Just under $50 million total. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 14, 2021

Pulock, like Pelech, is 27, meaning New York will potentially have its best blueliners in place through the 2028-29 season. The average annual value of Pelech’s contract is $5.75 million, while Pulock’s, when signed, will reportedly come in closer to $6.15 million, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reported.

Pulock, who is in the final season of a two-year deal worth $5 million per year, is considered the more offensive-minded of the two. He had 17 points during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 regular season and then in the playoffs added six points, including four goals, as the Islanders advanced to the Stanley Cup semifinals for the second straight season.

Selected 15th in the 2013 NHL Draft, Pulock has led the Islanders in average ice time over the last three seasons.

The Islanders begin the 2021-22 season Thursday night at Carolina, the first of 13 straight road games before their new building, UBS Arena, opens on Nov. 20 against Calgary.