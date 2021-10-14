CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island, New York, Noose, North Amityville, Suffolk County

NORTH AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork)Suffolk County police are investigating after a noose was found hanging at a North Amityville senior center.

According to police, someone hung the noose from a pergola behind North Amityville Senior Center between Oct. 1 and Oct. 4.

(credit: Suffolk County Police Dept.)

Anyone with information is urged to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app. All calls and messages are kept confidential. Police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

