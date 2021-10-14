NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The federal monitor has updated a judge about the conditions at Rikers Island.
The report outlined numerous changes by the Department of Correction. They include fixing hundreds of broken locks on cell doors and suspending more than 100 correction officers for not coming to work.
Still, the monitor questions the ability of leadership after 51 stabbings and slashings in September, 11 stabbings and slashings so far this month and more suicides of detainees this year than the last five years combined.
Another report is expected in November.