NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Staten Island opened fire after they say a dog came at them and bit one of them.
It happened around noon Thursday at Broad and Gordon streets in the Stapleton section.
Police say they were responding to reports of a man with a gun. The man's dog allegedly lunged towards officers.
When one cop was bit, another fired one shot, which missed the dog.
It turns out the man they were questioning did not have a gun and no arrests were made.