NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A vote will be held Monday to determine what happens to a statue of one of the Founding Fathers at City Hall.
The 1833 statue of Thomas Jefferson has stood inside the Council Chamber for decades.READ MORE: West Orange Apartment Complex To Be Demolished Due To Ida Storm Damage, Dozens Displaced
After the public design commission vote Monday, the statue is expected to move to a museum.READ MORE: Bill Clinton Hospitalized With Infection But Is 'On The Mend'
Members of the council’s Black, Latino and Asian caucus who have championed the move say it will be “great to see him gone.”
“As it stands, we’ve been under the watchful eye of a slaveholder,” New York City Council member Adrienne Adams said. “We are looking forward to the day when we look over at that podium where that statue still stands as we speak today and not being looked down by Thomas Jefferson.”MORE NEWS: NYC Delivery Workers Banding Together To Protect Each Other From Becoming Targets Of Violent Crimes
The statue will likely be moved to the New York Historical Society, where Jefferson’s contributions and complex history can be explained.