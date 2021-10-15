CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man who brazenly chased a Bronx woman into her apartment building in September.

Police say they arrested Orisha Luckey, who had 37 prior arrests, on Oct. 7.

NYPD detectives posted on social media that the 41-year-old suspect was apprehended thanks to the public’s help.

Luckey was charged with attempted burglary, harassment and criminal trespassing.

