NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man who brazenly chased a Bronx woman into her apartment building in September.
Police say they arrested Orisha Luckey, who had 37 prior arrests, on Oct. 7.
Arrest made! On October 7th with the public help, investigators from the @NYPD44Pct identified and arrested Orisha Luckey, a 41 year old male with 37 prior arrest and charged him with Burglary. Great job getting a dangerous recidivist off the street before he could strike again https://t.co/J4fizxNE9q
— Chief James Essig (@NYPDDetectives) October 15, 2021
NYPD detectives posted on social media that the 41-year-old suspect was apprehended thanks to the public’s help.
Luckey was charged with attempted burglary, harassment and criminal trespassing.