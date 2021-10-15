HARRISON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The town zoning board in Harrison voted Thursday night to allow construction on a $1 million new home to proceed.
Nearby homeowners argued the lot was wrongly subdivided, the building permit was improperly issued and the five-bedroom house should be torn down.
After siding with concerned residents in July, the board reversed course Thursday.
Neighbors say they’ll meet with lawyers to decide the next step.