By CBSNewYork Team
HARRISON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The town zoning board in Harrison voted Thursday night to allow construction on a $1 million new home to proceed.

Nearby homeowners argued the lot was wrongly subdivided, the building permit was improperly issued and the five-bedroom house should be torn down.

After siding with concerned residents in July, the board reversed course Thursday.

Neighbors say they’ll meet with lawyers to decide the next step.

