EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli are on the campaign trail with just a few weeks left until Election Day.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden spent part of Friday in New Jersey, campaigning for Murphy in his bid for re-election.

The event at Middlesex College in Edison was to urge voters to head to the polls for early in-person voting, which is being offered for the first time in New Jersey.

The rally was said to be one of Biden’s first major campaign stumps since becoming First Lady.

“I’m so excited to be here today. Even though I’m a Philly girl, I was born, like Phil said, in Hammonton, New Jersey, so I’m so glad to be back in my other home state,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ciattarelli has announced that the GOP’s national chair will join him for a campaign rally next week.

Ronna McDaniel will attend an event on Tuesday at the Burlington County GOP headquarters in Medford. The rally is also to support legislative candidates.

Early in-person voting begins in New Jersey on Oct. 23.