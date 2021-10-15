NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new medical center is open for the LGBTQ community in the Bronx.

It provides a variety of medical services for patients of all ages, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Friday.

The Pride Health Center is officially open at Jacobi Medical Center. A rainbow ribbon cutting marked the important moment for the borough’s LGBTQ community.

“It’s a place just like any other place to make someone feel welcome, be seen, to know that, hey, we support them,” said Dr. Dina Romo, medical director. “They’re just like every other patient room. But again, just little signs here and there to let them know that we are here for them.”

It’s a dedicated safe space where LGBTQ, transgender and gender non-conforming patients can access health care from specially trained staff.

“We will provide full span of services that will include care of the adult, adolescent patient and include behavioral health, gynecologic and pelvic care, along with social support services for all of our patients,” said Dr. Elana Sydney, deputy chief of ambulatory care.

Despite COVID-19 setbacks, NYC Health + Hospitals is celebrating its sixth Pride Health Center. The others are in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

“We want them not to have to go to the emergency room to get routine care because they waited too long because they didn’t feel safe,” said CEO Christopher Mastromano.

“As a queer and non-binary person myself, I know firsthand just how difficult it can be to navigate the world every day, let alone find a health care provider that affirms my whole self,” said Priya Nair, associate director of gender equity.

Nair said the newest center will help break down health care barriers for LGBTQ people.

“In my experience, even just one provider or one health care staff who is affirming, who does listen to you, who uses the language you want them to use, can really make a huge difference,” Nair said.

The Pride Health Center is accepting patients regardless of health insurance, immigration status or ability to pay.

For more information, call 718-918-7787.