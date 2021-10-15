After a pandemic-induced lull on the wedding circuit, many couples are finally feeling safe enough to congregate with family and friends to celebrate their love. People in the business are calling it the “wedding boom.” The happy couple will walk away from the big day with many things: memories, a newly minted marriage and, traditionally, a haul of presents. But what does an out-of-practice wedding guest buy for brides and grooms in these unprecedented times? The couple’s wedding registry is often a good place to start: Many engaged people set up online wish lists on sites like The Knot.

But what if your favorite prospective brides and grooms don’t have a registry, or haven’t made one yet? We’re here to help, no matter how much money you want to spend. Fortunately, many traditional wedding gifts are still very much in play in 2021. Housewares and kitchen upgrades are a perennial favorite. So are honeymoon- and travel-related items.

We cooked up a list of wedding gift ideas for any budget (and we mean any budget), so you can spend less time shopping and more time basking in the glow of all things love.

So, without further ado, here comes the bride-approved wedding gifts.

Under $25: Patchwork monogram tea towel

For those couples who will soon share a surname, a monogrammed tea towel is a sweet and meaningful addition to kitchen decor. This line of embroidered towels is exclusive to Urban Outfitters.

Patchwork monogram tea towel, $12

Between $25 and $50: Picnic basket for two

Send your favorite happy couple on a picnic, the original al fresco dining experience. This two-person picnic basket comes with plates, utensils and an insulated compartment to keep drinks and perishables perfectly chilled. While promotions last, this picnic basket is marked down $4 from its list price on Amazon.

Picnic basket for two, $46

Between $50 and $75: Bloomscape’s Tough Stuff plant collection

This three-plant collection, from the houseplant purveyors at Bloomscape, includes three low-maintenance starter plants: a snake plant, a ZZ plant and a hoya. Bloomscape orders have a 30-day guarantee: If the plants die within a month of their arrival, Bloomscape will replace them for free.

Bloomscape’s Tough Stuff collection, $69

Between $75 and $100: A pair of oversized Pendleton towels

Treat your newlyweds to a major towel upgrade. These oversized (40-by-70 inches) cotton velour towels are suitable for any occasion, from laying out on a sunny beach to bundling up after a dip in a hot tub.

Oversized Pendleton towels, $50

Between $100 and $150: SodaStream Terra Hydration Pack

Nothing says “I love you” like the gift of cold, carbonated beverages on demand. The Terra Hydration Pack comes with a sparkling water maker, one carbon dioxide cylinder, three dishwasher-safe, 1-liter bottles; two dishwasher-safe, half-liter bottles; and a small bottle of SodaStream’s Limebubly flavor drops.

SodaStream Terra Hydration Pack, $142

Between $150 and $200: Ulisse 28-inch spinner suitcase

This expandable, hard-sided suitcase will store everything a pair of lovebirds needs for a whirlwind travel adventure. At 28 inches tall, this large luggage option is too big to carry on, but it’s just the right size for packing clothing and other essentials for a honeymoon.

Ulisse 28-inch spinner suitcase, $179

Between $200 and $250: Coleman six-person WeatherMaster tent with screen room

For the outdoorsy couple, this roomy tent will accommodate up to six campers — or, notably, some combination of campers and dogs. This tent also has an attached screen room, perfect for bug-free lounging. The tent is 6-foot-8 inches tall at the center, and the footprint measures 11 feet by 9 feet.

Coleman six-person WeatherMaster tent with screen room, $240

Between $250 and $300: Delta Airlines travel gift card

If the couple you’re shopping for has been together for some time, they may not actually need any new kitchen appliances. They probably could use a good vacation though. That’s where you come in. On Giftcards.com, you can buy Delta Airlines gift cards and Southwest Airlines gift cards up to a $275 value. And with this thoughtful gift, your newlyweds can fund the honeymoon of their dreams. Just don’t be surprised when they bring you a souvenir.

Delta Airlines gift card

Southwest Airlines gift card

Between $300 and $500: 5-quart Le Creuset braiser pan

No wedding gift guide would be complete with this infinitely useful, easy-to-clean, all-purpose pan. And, it’s so pretty, it doubles as kitchen decor, adding a candy-colored pop to the stovetop.

5-quart Le Creuset braiser, $365

Gifts $500 and up: Gas outdoor pizza oven

We’ve got three words for you: outdoor pizza oven. If you’re in the business of changing lives with your gifts, this one should do the trick. This oven reaches 950 degrees Fahrenheit in as little as 15 minutes. Pizzas cook in around 60 seconds.

Ooni Koda gas-powered outdoor pizza oven, $600

