CHICAGO (WBBM-TV) — Where is Wendy? She’s the beloved pet of a Chicago-area family who has been searching for their missing dog for more than 10 days now. Wendy has since been spotted, but it’s who she was last seen with that has the family pleading for her safe return.

Surveillance cameras at the VCA Arboretum View Animal Hospital captured Wendy being carried off by someone on Sunday, October 3rd. They also captured that same woman walking out with Wendy, but neither have been seen since. It’s a sad twist of fate for her owner, Yesenia Aguayo, whose elation would soon turn to sadness.

“We usually take her outside in the backyard to go to the bathroom, and then she usually comes in,” Aguayo told WBBM-TV in Chicago. But Wendy, an 11 year-old Shih-Tzu/Chihuahua mix, didn’t come back inside that fateful day, and likely wandered off.

“We made the report of a missing dog with the Bensenville Police Department, and I called the Bensenville Animal Hospital, and they said that nobody had turned her in,” she said.

Hours later, another animal hospital called Aguayo; the VCA Arboretum View Animal Hospital located in Downers Grove, roughly 20 miles south of where Wendy went missing. They told Aguayo someone brought the dog in as lost, and they scanned her chip. The person who found her, seen in surveillance video from the animal hospital, said she would willingly facilitate a reunion.

“We came to an agreement that we were going to meet up at the Speedway in Bensenville,” Aguayo said. But the person who had Wendy never showed. Now, more than a week and a half later, Aguayo’s family is still searching for their beloved dog.

She hopes someone recognizes Wendy, or the person who found her, and they can go back to feeding the small dog her favorite treat of warm tortillas. “Please just drop her off at any police department, and my family and I will greatly appreciate it. She’s been part of the family for quite some time,” Aguayo said.

WBBM-TV reached out to VCA to ask about their policy when someone brings in a lost dog. They do scan for microchips and review any discrepancies. They are reviewing what happened in Wendy’s case, and are working with local authorities.