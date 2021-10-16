NORTH BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man was arrested Saturday for a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian crossing the street.
Suffolk County police charged Darwin Contreras, 30, with DWI and leaving the scene of an accident that killed Dany Ibarra, 38, of Bay Shore.
It happened around 12:20 a.m. in front of 1724 Fifth Avenue in North Bay Shore.
Police said Contreras, of Central Islip, was driving a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when it struck Ibarra.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Contreras allegedly fled and was located shortly after.
Police said Contreras will be held overnight. He is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday.