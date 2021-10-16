NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Central Park carousel reopened Saturday.
Both young and old boarded the ride as it made its return after being shut down by the pandemic.
The carousel was built in 1908 and features 57 handcrafted horses.
More than 250,000 people reportedly ride it each year, making memories with friends and family.
It’s now being operated by the owners of Coney Island’s Luna Park.
“It’s probably the best part of our job, is really to see the laughing faces, to see the smiles, the screams of joy, specifically after the pandemic,” said Alessandro Zamperla, CEO of Central Amusement International.
"It's probably the best part of our job, is really to see the laughing faces, to see the smiles, the screams of joy, specifically after the pandemic," said Alessandro Zamperla, CEO of Central Amusement International.

"Just to see the kids smiling, sitting on the horse, watching the horses go up and down, listening to the music. It was my entire life, and I'm so happy that other kids are going to get to do this again, and adults," Upper West Side resident Linda Kaplin said.
The carousel will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.