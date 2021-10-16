NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver Saturday after a cyclist was killed in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.
It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday.
Jose Ramos, 56, was hit by a white or light colored sedan at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Essex Street, according to police.
The driver did not stop and kept going west on Atlantic Avenue, police said.
Ramos was pronounced dead at the hospital.