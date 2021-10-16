NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of Lower East Side residents rallied Saturday against the construction of four new luxury buildings.
Community members from Two Bridges and Chinatown gathered at Pier 35 to demand a stop to the construction of the waterfront towers.
They say the new development would create displacement pressures and increase the cost of living in their working class community.
"What we're also demanding is that the community be able to self-determine what our rules are. We think that community should determine what is allowed to be built on our land, for what purpose, how high, how affordable, and we don't think that that should be up to luxury real estate," resident Emily Most said.
Developers filed for permits to begin construction this month.