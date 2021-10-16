By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning! Doesn’t matter if you like summer or fall, there’s something for everyone this weekend…

We’re waking up on the mild side this Saturday with temps mainly in the 60s across the region. It’ll be another late summer feel with highs once again in the 70s… even some low 80s for inland NJ. There’s some thicker cloud cover to the north to start, but expect a mix of sun and clouds through early afternoon.

By around 2-3 p.m., a line of showers with some embedded t-storms will be entering our western counties. This is out ahead of a strong cold front that will sweep across this evening. It looks like the rain gets into the NYC by around 5 p.m., and then moves across with showers exiting the east end around midnight. There may be some gusty winds with any storms, along with brief heavy downpours. With the fast motion, the flooding threat will be on the low side.

While there may be a few lingering showers overnight, the bigger story will be the quick shift in winds and big drop in temps. By Sunday morning, we’ll be starting out in the upper 40s and low 50s. It’ll stay breezy and much cooler Sunday with highs in the low 60s. A passing shower can’t be ruled out to the N&W, but overall, we’ll see partly sunny skies to finish out the weekend.

Shorts and tees Saturday, then jackets and sweaters Sunday. Have a great weekend!