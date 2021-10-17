NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn woman faces arson and hate crime charges after she allegedly poured gasoline and started a fire at a yeshiva.
Police on Sunday said they arrested 39-year-old Sharee Jones.
UPDATE: HCTF Detectives, assisted by Manhattan/Queens Warrants, apprehended this individual.
Arrested:
Jones, Sharee
39 year old female
Brooklyn, NY
Charges:
Reckless Endangerment/Hate Crime
Attempted Arson@NYPDShea @NYPDDetectives @NYPDSHOMRIMSOCI @ADL_NYNJ @NYPD70Pct https://t.co/B31L3rKmc6
— NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) October 17, 2021
Video from Oct. 14 allegedly shows Jones with a portable, red gasoline canister drench the perimeter of the Yeshiva of Flatbush on Avenue J in Midwood.
Police said she ran away with the canister after lighting the fire.
A security guard for the yeshiva doused the fire with water and stopped it from spreading.