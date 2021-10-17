CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn woman faces arson and hate crime charges after she allegedly poured gasoline and started a fire at a yeshiva.

Police on Sunday said they arrested 39-year-old Sharee Jones.

Video from Oct. 14 allegedly shows Jones with a portable, red gasoline canister drench the perimeter of the Yeshiva of Flatbush on Avenue J in Midwood.

Police said she ran away with the canister after lighting the fire.

A security guard for the yeshiva doused the fire with water and stopped it from spreading.

