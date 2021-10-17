By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Behind last night's strong cold front, we're back to feeling like fall today! Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs close to normal for this time of the year… low to mid 60s.
There could be a spotty shower or sprinkle around, mainly to the north and west. But overall, it’s a mainly dry day.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and downright chilly. Expect widespread 40s waking up Monday, with maybe even a few readings in the upper 30s in the mountains. You’ll definitely want the coats tomorrow morning!
READ MORE: Gabby Petito Foundation Holds Fundraiser On Long Island
The week ahead is looking nice and quiet. Monday looks like the coolest day with temps struggling to get out of the 50s. We rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s by midweek.
Our next risk for showers arrives late week with another cold front.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!