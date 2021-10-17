NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A beloved art event was back this weekend in Brooklyn.

Thousands of people checked out Gowanus Open Studios, which returned after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported Sunday.

Paintings, sculptures and installations were just some of the art on display.

Liza Domingues is one of 400 artists who took part.

“For me, this is like the main place where I can show my work because I’m not in a gallery. We can sell art for people and make connections,” Domingues said.

The annual event, in its 25th year, is a weekend for artists from Brooklyn to display their craft to the community. The only catch, to participate, the artist has to be from or work in Gowanus.

“The vibrancy, the talent we have in this community is incredible and every year we’re kind of a draw for artists to come to this community, be part of the community and really make opportunities for each other,” said Johnny Thornton of the advocacy group Arts Gowanus.

The art was featured at more than 100 drop-in locations throughout the neighborhood, so art lovers could drop in at their leisure and for free.

Many, like Steve Pauley, even chose to show off their pieces in their home.

Pauley has participated for three years and said he loves sharing his process.

“When you do this tour you get to see whose doing what, how they make it, where they are doing it, how they live with their art, and it’s a whole different experience,” Pauley said.

As for those who attended, they said it was a privilege to be around so much talent.

“To see different types of art and see how people are expressing themselves in different techniques,” Domingues said.

“What they do is really beautiful and so sometimes when life gets you down it just feels really good to surround yourself with unbelievable, beautiful things,” Nick Grau added.

They said artists are entrepreneurs and need support now more than ever.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.