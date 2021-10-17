BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man was killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday on the Long Island Expressway in Brentwood, police said.
The crash happened on the westbound side near Exit 53 around 2:20 a.m.
Suffolk County police said the driver of a 2008 Honda Accord struck the rear of a 2016 Kia Optima, which then struck a guardrail.
The driver of the Honda allegedly fled the scene on foot.
Terence McAree, 62, of North Babylon, a passenger in the Kia, was pronounced dead at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore.
The driver of the Kia, Doreen Kucer, 59, of North Babylon, was treated at the same hospital for minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553.