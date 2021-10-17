NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man they said stole credit cards from McDonald’s employees and used them to buy food at the same restaurant.
It happened just before 11 a.m. on Oct. 14 at the McDonald’s at 541 Sixth Avenue, according to police.READ MORE: NYPD: Delivery Worker Stabbed To Death, E-Bike Stolen Near Sara D. Roosevelt Park
The man allegedly entered through the basement and stole wallets that were left in the employee breakroom.READ MORE: Gabby Petito Foundation Holds Fundraiser On Long Island
He used credit cards in the stolen wallets to purchase food upstairs, police said.
Surveillance photos of the man police are looking for show him wearing an “I Love New York” T-shirt.MORE NEWS: Studios Reach Deal With Film And TV Crews To Avoid Looming Strike
Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.