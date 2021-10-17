HARRISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Cristian Casseres Jr. scored in the third minute and the New York Red Bulls beat New York City FC 1-0 on Sunday.
Our sixth goal in the first five minutes of a New York Derby, all time. Optimal. pic.twitter.com/dTrhjP20o7
— New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) October 17, 2021
New York (11-11-7) moved into an eighth place tie in the Eastern Conference with NYFC with 40 points, with NYCFC (11-11-7) holding the tiebreaker.
The Red Bulls are 5-0-2 in their last seven games.
