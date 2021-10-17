NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rally was held in Brooklyn on Sunday over COVID-19 restrictions that are keeping student-athletes from being scouted for scholarships.
“New York City public school athletic league students need to be seen by colleges and they need it to happen now,” one person said.
Teen athletes, parents, and coaches all rallied in front of the Barclays Center. They were upset that New York City Public Schools is not allowing interleague play with private and Catholic schools.
That’s in addition to a ban on all spectators, including scouts, at games.
“It’s not giving me and my teammates the exposure that we need to get a free education to go to college, to play the sport we love,” basketball player and South Shore High School student Rayna Rivera said.
Earlier this month, a spokesperson told CBS2 the Department of Education is constantly evaluating spectator policies, but did not indicate any scheduled changes to the rules.