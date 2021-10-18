Breaking NewsGen. Colin Powell, Former U.S. Secretary Of State, Dies At 84 Due To Complications From COVID-19
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn woman is facing arson and hate crime charges after she allegedly poured gasoline and started a fire at a yeshiva.

Police on Sunday said they arrested 39-year-old Sharee Jones of Brooklyn.

Video from Thursday allegedly shows Jones with a portable, red gasoline canister drench the perimeter of the Yeshiva of Flatbush on Avenue J in Midwood.

Police said she ran away with the canister after lighting the fire.

A security guard for the yeshiva doused the fire with water and stopped it from spreading.

Editor’s note: This story was first published Oct. 17.

