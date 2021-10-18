By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning! It's a fall chill starting out today, so be sure to grab your coat. We're waking up to temps in the 40s across the region.
Today will be a near repeat of yesterday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, along with a few very spotty showers and sprinkles flying down with the northwest winds.
Again, the low levels are drying out so a lot of the activity will evaporate before reaching the ground. Nothing to worry about, it's looking like a nice fall day overall. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.
It’s another chilly night, perhaps even a few degrees colder with lows in the 40s and even some 30s in the outlying suburbs.
Tuesday is looking great with seasonable temps in the mid 60s.
We’re back into the low 70s for midweek before our next cold front arrives Friday. A nice stretch this week!