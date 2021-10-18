NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The family of a delivery worker who was killed in New York City over the weekend is speaking out.

Tears streaked down 44-year-old Muhammad Ahsan’s face as he thought about his brother-in-law’s last moments, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Monday.

Surveillance video from Saturday morning shows a suspect sitting down next to 51-year-old Mia Sala at Sara D. Roosevelt Park before fatally stabbing him.

“They’re devastated and shocked. They can’t believe it,” Ahsan said.

Sala was a delivery worker for GrubHub. He was saving money for his wife and two children in Bangladesh.

Sala had just finished a long shift and was stopping for a rest when a suspect tried to steal his e-bike and stabbed him in the face and stomach.

“You didn’t even murder one guy. You murdered… you stopped their future,” said Ahsan.

Ahsan said his brother-in-law came to the U.S. to escape political persecution back home. His family never expected he would murdered in what they believed was the greatest country in the world.

Ahsan said he’s pleading for the city to make the streets safer for delivery workers, many of whom have experienced attacks.

“The same is happening. It’s not only one day, it’s not only him. It’s not only in Brooklyn, it’s not in Manhattan. It’s all over the city,” said Ahsan.

Sala’s family said he had been stabbed in another attempted robbery before this fatal attack. A thick, winter jacket he wore likely saved his life that time.