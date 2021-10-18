NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDA and CDC may approve COVID vaccine booster shots for millions more Americans this week.

It would apply to those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, CBS2’s John Dias reported Monday.

“It was a good vaccine. It wasn’t a great vaccine,” said CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus, referring to Johnson & Johnson’s one-and-done COVID shot.

New research suggests it has been less effective than others. Many may soon be looking to mix vaccines for better protection.

“The RNA vaccines were significantly better,” Agus said.

Almost one month ago, health leaders gave the OK for certain Pfizer recipients to get a booster shot. This week, it’s expected the FDA and CDC will give the official go ahead for those who got the Moderna and J&J vaccines.

But not everyone is on board with the possibility of mixing vaccines.

“I’m not mixing and matching my face products, so I not going to do that to my vaccines,” said Azenet Cepeda, of Sunset Park.

Even before formal authorization, Mayor Bill de Blasio said boosters are on the way. But for now, the city can only supply New Yorkers with the brand they received previously.

“Making sure, in the days ahead, that all of our vaccination sites are ready and that our people are ready,” de Blasio said.

WATCH: Mayor De Blasio’s Daily Press Conference

COVID safety guidelines were updated ahead of the holidays. Families are urged to consider hosting virtual events or outdoor gatherings, despite vaccination status. If gathering in person, it’s recommended to avoid crowded and poorly ventilated spaces.

The CDC recommends masking up and social distancing for indoor events, even if fully vaccinated. Don’t host or attend an event if you’re sick or have symptoms.

“That’s one of the reasons why we emphasize why it’s so important to get vaccinated,” said White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci said he believes the FDA will grant emergency use authorization of the vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds by early November.