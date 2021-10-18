NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The French consulate in New York is rallying to help French businesses hit hard by the COVID crisis.

As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports, an educational wine tasting in Midtown with 2018’s best sommelier of France and the consul general of France is one of several events being held across the New York City area for “Good France Week.”

This year, the consul general is highlighting the country’s Centre-Loire Valley region. It produces five different variations of goat cheese, truffles asparagus, and a large selection of wines.

Until Oct. 22, there are tastings, documentary screenings like how female chefs are redefining gastronomy, and a campaign to support local French businesses.

The consulate has a map on its website of participating restaurants, bars, epiceries, shops and bakeries in the Tri-State Area.

In New York City alone, there are 183 French restaurants, including Le Rivage along restaurant row.

“As the French say, everything in moderation,” said chef-owner Paul Denamiel. “Through it all, I never stayed closed. I wanted to make sure we showed a positive force in the neighborhood.”

This all culminates Friday when the consul will hold a special, ticketed Renaissance-era chateau dinner at the consulate with five French guests. All guests must show proof of vaccination along with a valid photo ID.

For more information on the week of events, CLICK HERE.