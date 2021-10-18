NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A murder suspect has been arrested after a shootout with police in Brooklyn which was captured on surveillance video.
At least a dozen shots were fired on Myrtle Avenue and Fleet Place just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Fort Greene.
Sources tell CBS2 it was New Rochelle police exchanging gunfire with a man wanted in the murder of 62-year-old taxi driver Andres Valenzuela, who was found shot at a catering hall in New Rochelle.
Police say robbery was one possible motive, but the investigation is still ongoing.