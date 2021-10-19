NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s Civilian Complaint Review Board is calling for disciplinary action against dozens of NYPD officers accused of misconduct during the Black Lives Matter protests last year.
The watchdog agency released new data on 313 complaints, and say they completed 127 full investigations.
The board recommends charges and the highest level of discipline for 37 officers.
“Thanks to the thorough work of our investigators, we will start to get accountability for the hundreds of New Yorkers who were mistreated last year,” said Fred Davie, CCRB chair. “It is important for all misconduct to be taken seriously and all officers who commit misconduct must be held accountable.”