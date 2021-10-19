NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Five people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after officials say they were overcome by carbon monoxide in Brooklyn.

Police found five members of a family inside the Cypress Hills home, including children. Some of them were unconscious. They were all suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The family apparently just turned their heater on for the first time since the weather turned cooler.

A clogged chimney is to blame for spreading that poisonous gas throughout the home.

Police said two adults and three children were inside the multi-family building when the poisonous gas started to spread. They were all transported to an area hospital.

The three children were reportedly in critical condition.

“If I was to say one word, it was very crazy, dramatic. There was already police cruisers in the front,” neighbor John Pena told CBS2’s Nick Caloway. “They rush in. I see them rush out with two girls, two little girls, both their daughters. The mom was chasing them saying, ‘Is she OK? Is she OK?’ Next thing you know, they’re performing CPR on the little girl.”

A relative of the family said everyone, including that little girl, are now stable at the hospital.

Firefighters on the scene told CBS2 this is a busy time of year for carbon monoxide poisonings and fires.

They recommend having your heating system serviced if it hasn’t been used since last winter.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.