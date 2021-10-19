TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey health officials are encouraging those who are eligible to get a booster vaccine.
According to state data, nearly 80% of residents who are eligible for a Pfizer vaccine booster have not yet gotten one.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli says it’s extremely important for people ages 65 and older and those with compromised immune systems to get the third dose before the holidays.