Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, Local TV, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey health officials are encouraging those who are eligible to get a booster vaccine.

According to state data, nearly 80% of residents who are eligible for a Pfizer vaccine booster have not yet gotten one.

COVID VACCINE

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli says it’s extremely important for people ages 65 and older and those with compromised immune systems to get the third dose before the holidays.