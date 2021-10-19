STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — According to figures released Monday, New Jersey’s sports betting industry in September became the first in the U.S. to take in more than $1 billion worth of bets in a single month.

Connecticut is much smaller than New Jersey and unlikely to see that kind of action anytime soon.

Still, Tuesday was launch day for online sports betting and gambling in that state.

It left only New York out of the online game, at least for now, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

With Major League Baseball, NFL, NBA and NHL seasons currently playing, Connecticut couldn’t have picked a better time to launch online sports betting.

“It’s an exciting time to be watching and I think it just gives you an extra thing to root for,” Stamford resident Tony Lee said.

“All four sports coming along here as we launch into Connecticut,” said Chris Jones of FanDuel.

FanDuel has teamed up with Mohegan Sun casino to offer not only sports betting, but online gambling.

Connecticut joined New Jersey and five other states in allowing poker, blackjack and other games for real money as close as your smartphone or personal computer.

Connecticut is looking to rake in revenue from gambling platforms.

“Online bets are being taxed at between 18%-20%, a graduated step up, and sports betting is going to be taxed at 13.75%. So, it’s going to be a big chunk of revenue for every bet that’s made in the state,” said Jason Chung of the University of New Haven.

Some worry easy access to wagering will fuel compulsive gambling.

“It’s something that they can lose control with really quickly,” said Billy Hynd of Stamford.

FanDuel and other platforms offer settings to limit time spent and money wagered.

“Play within your means, set a budget, have some fun. This is supposed to be a form of entertainment, and at FanDuel we never want a bet to result in hurting a family, a friend, or a member of the community,” Jones said.

In the coming weeks, a variety of sports betting sites will open across the state, including at Bobby V’s in Stamford.

“I’m personally a huge Knicks fan. I would love to bet on the Knicks. I would love to have that opportunity,” said Albion Velic, who works in the area.

New York approved online betting a month before Connecticut, but won’t launch the program until at least February — the state hopes just in time for the Super Bowl.

The first bet was placed in Connecticut at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, a wager on the National League Championship Series.