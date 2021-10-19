SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police officers, firefighters, a veterinary technician and a plumber were the unlikely team that freed a puppy stuck in a bathtub drain.
It happened Saturday night in Sleepy Hollow.
Police say they tried to free the animal's paw from the drain, but it was too swollen so they called for help.
A plumber then came and unscrewed the drain, and the fire department took the dog to an animal hospital with the drain still attached.
There, a vet tech used wire cutters to free the puppy.
The dog is now home recovering.