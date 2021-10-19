NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was taken to a hospital after being hit by a sanitation truck in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.

Investigators were processing the scene of the accident in Dyker Heights. The truck was set to be towed away later in the afternoon.

The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Police said the truck was turning from 73rd Street onto 11th Avenue when it hit a 39-year-old woman who was crossing the street near the intersection, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported.

The victim was said to be in critical condition.

The truck is property of the Department of Sanitation. It has two sections in the back, commonly used for picking up recycling.

The driver did remain at the scene.

A witness described to Caloway what she saw.

“I saw two trucks there, two sanitation trucks, and I think they were broken down because I saw another car maneuvering around. I had to maneuver around to park right here,” the woman said. “And I just thought they were broken down, but I did see two feet underneath it.”

Department of Sanitation officials told CBS2 they are looking into what happened, adding all of their drivers are extensively trained and hold commercial driver’s licenses.

The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital, for observation.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.