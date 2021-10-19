NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York Yankees have re-signed manager Aaron Boone to a three year contract.
Boone, 48, has led the Yankees to the postseason for the past four seasons, the second manager in baseball history to do so in his first four seasons.READ MORE: Joe Jackson Autographed 1911 Photo Sells For $1.47 Million
“We have a person and manager in Aaron Boone who possesses the baseball acumen and widespread respect in our clubhouse to continue to guide us forward,” said Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner. “As a team and as an organization, we must grow, evolve and improve. We need to get better. Period. I know Aaron fully embraces our expectations of success, and I look forward to drawing on his intelligence, instincts and leadership in pursuit of our next World Series championship.”READ MORE: Cole Flops, Yankees' Bats Mostly Disappear In AL Wild-Card Game Loss To Red Sox
The Yankees are coming off a 92-70 season.MORE NEWS: Mets Decline Option On Manager Luis Rojas After 2 Losing Seasons