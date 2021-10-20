Petito CaseSuspected Human Remains Found In Florida Nature Reserve During Search For Brian Laundrie
By CBSNewYork Team
CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Former president Bill Clinton is back home in Chappaqua.

He took to Twitter on Wednesday to provide an update on his condition after he spent a week in a California hospital.

“I’m doing great, enjoying this beautiful fall weather. I’m on the road to recovery, but I want to remind everyone out there, take the time to listen to your bodies and care for yourself,” he said.

Clinton left the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Sunday after a week’s long stay. The 75-year-old was treated for a urinary tract infection.

He is still on antibiotics but is expected to make a full recovery.

