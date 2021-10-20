CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Former president Bill Clinton is back home in Chappaqua.
He took to Twitter on Wednesday to provide an update on his condition after he spent a week in a California hospital.
“I’m doing great, enjoying this beautiful fall weather. I’m on the road to recovery, but I want to remind everyone out there, take the time to listen to your bodies and care for yourself,” he said.

I'm glad to be home! pic.twitter.com/ZoYuy54Q6R
— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 20, 2021
Clinton left the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Sunday after a week's long stay. The 75-year-old was treated for a urinary tract infection.
He is still on antibiotics but is expected to make a full recovery.