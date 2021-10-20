NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An employee at an East Harlem deli is dead after police say he was stabbed by a customer, and the search is on Wednesday morning for the suspect.
This happened just around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night on Second Avenue near the corner of East 102nd Street.
Investigators say the customer stabbed the 34-year-old worker in the torso during an argument.
He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.