HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Suffolk County are investigating a deadly two car crash in Holtsville.
It happened around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday night on North Ocean Avenue near Expressway Drive South.
One person was pronounced dead. Another was seriously injured.
Police say one person was taken into custody at the scene, but there's no word yet on possible charges.